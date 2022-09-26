Police search for man accused of shooting car thief outside Waffle House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police Violent Crimes detectives asked the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning who is accused of shooting a car thief Friday morning.

Detectives said 22-year-old Christopher Rhodes jumped into the driver’s seat of a 2019 Nissan Sentra just after the female driver stepped out of the car to retrieve her to-go order from the Waffle House at 238 West Trinity Lane Friday morning. A startled female passenger got out of the vehicle and began yelling.

The investigation revealed that a man in a nearby BMW sedan saw what was occurring and ran to the Sentra. Police said he tried to pull Rhodes from the car and shot him during the struggle. Rhodes drove off in the Sentra and was involved in a crash a short time later on I-40 east between Donelson and Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Police said the man who allegedly tried to intervene in the auto theft and shot Rhodes drove away in the BMW.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Melody Saxon at 615-880-1773.

