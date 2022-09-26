One dead after vehicle rolls over into creek in Lawrence County

WESTPOINT, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is confirmed dead after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Lawrence County.

33-year-old Christopher Anderson, of St. Joseph, crashed his Dodge Dakota into a creek off Bluff Road and Busby Road.

According to a preliminary report, Anderson failed to make a left curve and drove to the right into an embankment and overturned several times. The car finally came to a stop upside down in the creek.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.