One dead after vehicle rolls over into creek in Lawrence County

By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WESTPOINT, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is confirmed dead after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Lawrence County.

33-year-old Christopher Anderson, of St. Joseph, crashed his Dodge Dakota into a creek off Bluff Road and Busby Road.

According to a preliminary report, Anderson failed to make a left curve and drove to the right into an embankment and overturned several times. The car finally came to a stop upside down in the creek.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.

