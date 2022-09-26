One dead after vehicle rollover into creek in Lawrence County


Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTPOINT, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is confirmed dead after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Lawrence County.

33-year-old Christopher Anderson, of St. Joseph, crashed his Dodge Dakota into a creek off Bluff Road and Busby Road.

According to a preliminary report, Anderson failed to make a left curve and drove to the right into an embankment and overturned several times. The car finally came to a stop upside down in the creek.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening news update
Sunday evening news update
Murfreesboro PD apartment complex shooting
Murfreesboro police investigating after shooting at apartment complex
Man catches 118-pound fish
TWRA: Man could break record catching 118-pound catfish