‘No aiming, just reckless’; Video reveals new details in shooting investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nest security camera captured the moment an armed man was shot several times at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

The video shows a man approaching a parked car and pulling out a pistol. He is then seen running away as the driver fires several shots at him, hitting him multiple times.

“There was no aiming involved, just reckless,” Ron Schneider said, who saw part of the shooting. “Thank God it was on a Sunday, to be honest with you. Schools aren’t running; buses aren’t dropping kids off at that time.”

At the time of the shooting, Schneider was outside his Hawthorne Park South apartment with his daughter and fiancé. He said when he heard gunfire, he threw his body on his little girl, making sure he and his fiancé were out of the fire.

“I thank God. He put a massive protective shield over everybody here,” Schneider said. “Even with the bullets going into the other apartments, no animals were hit; nobody was injured besides the guy who started it all.”

Stray bullet holes could be seen Monday in at least two apartment buildings.

It’s a complex that houses dozens of families with children who fear how much worse the shooting could have been if someone innocent was struck.

“I got three kids, and they always, when they come back from school, they play over here,” Willy Ibrahim said. “You can imagine if somebody was walking and got hit with that. He shot it ten times.”

Murfreesboro Police still want to talk to the man behind the trigger to get his version of events. Investigators say he was driving a white Chrysler 200.

No charges have been filed.

Police say the man shot is in stable condition and expected to survive.

