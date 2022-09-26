McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings surprised by lunchtime fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lunchtime at McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings Hillsboro Village location was interrupted Monday after Nashville Firefighters arrived to investigate a fire.

NFD crews were sent to the restaurant after receiving reports of a building fire. When they arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof of the chicken restaurant.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire is out, and crews are performing salvage and overhaul to address hotspots. No injuries were reported during the investigation.

Founded by Nashville native Tommy McDougal, the restaurant has served as a staple in Midtown Nashville, serving all its loyal customers good chicken and cold beer.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

