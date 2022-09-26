McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings believed to be ‘total loss’ after fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lunchtime at McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings Hillsboro Village location was interrupted Monday after Nashville Firefighters arrived to investigate a fire.

NFD crews were sent to the restaurant after receiving reports of a building fire around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof of the chicken restaurant.

Restaurant management told WSMV4 the fire began in the kitchen, where staff members were experiencing maintenance issues with the gas fryers. The restaurant was full of customers at that time, and the fire had begun quickly.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire is out, and crews are performing salvage and overhaul to address hotspots. No injuries were reported during the investigation.

Restaurant management added that they believe the restaurant is a total loss after the fire. They said the staff members employed at the Hillsboro Village location would be moved to either the 12th Avenue South location or the new location that will open in Brentwood. WSMV4 reached out to NFD to confirm that the building is a loss but has not received a response.

Founded by Nashville native Tommy McDougal, the restaurant has served as a staple in Midtown Nashville, serving all its loyal customers good chicken and cold beer.

