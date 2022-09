NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot in Edgehill Monday.

Metro Police told WSMV4 that a juvenile is in critical condition after being shot in the 1400 block of Horton Avenue in Edgehill.

Police are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: MNPD say a juvenile was shot here on Horton Ave. this afternoon.



They are in critical condition and at a nearby hospital at this time. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/mDPBOvRqhv — Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) September 26, 2022

