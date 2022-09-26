Investigation underway after possible explosive device found at Joelton home

JOELTON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating after receiving a report that a possible explosive device was found at a home in Joelton.

Cheatham County 911 was called about the possible explosive device on Valley View Road at about 9:12 a.m. Monday, according to a media release.

“As is their protocol, (Cheatham County 911) notified the Cheatham County Emergency Management Agency who then contacted the Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Unit who responded to the scene,” the release said.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with security during the incident. No further information has been released at this time.

