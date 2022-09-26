First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Week of Weather Ahead

We’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around today with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Expect a good chill in the air tonight with lows in the 40s for most of the area by tomorrow morning!

Sunshine will easily win out for our Tuesday with temperatures again staying in the 70s during the afternoon.

The cool down continues into Wednesday with some spots that may not even get out of the 60s for the day! That being said, we’ll still see plenty of sunshine during the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be slightly warmer with temperatures back in the mid 70s on both days.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll need to keep a very close eye on the track of Hurricane Ian. Right now, a few showers are in the cards for Saturday, but a slightly westward shift in the track could bring more rain to parts of the Mid State.

