Drivers shocked when hit with large parking lot fines in Nashville - Tonight at 6 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parking lots in Nashville and popular vacation sites like Florida or St. Louis are issuing a huge parking fine that drivers never see coming.

“I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked,” said one parking lot customer. “…and I said, ‘oh my gosh, you’re kidding?’”

That is how Roxanne McDonald reacted to a $70 violation fee tacked onto their bill this month in Nashville

The McDonalds are not the only ones reacting this way.

In the past 12 months, 126 people have filed complaints with Middle Tennessee Better Business Bureau (BBB) about McKinley Payments, who sends the bills.

Drivers are writing:

“How is the fine over 5times the parking?”

“No one will answer the call,” when they try to dispute it.

The company was initially not responsive, which is really where the consumers were concerned,” explained Robyn Householder with the BBB. “They couldn’t reach them. They couldn’t find resolution on their own.”

WSMV4 Investigates shows you which parking lots use this bill collecting service and what happened when we finally tracked the company down. Tonight at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.