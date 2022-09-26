2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County Monday, according to officials.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Main Street, Pleasant Hill, on Sept. 26 at 7:58 a.m. Once on the scene, officials found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigation suggests a murder/suicide,” a release stated. “Identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.”

As of now, there is no risk to the community, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

