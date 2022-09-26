17-year-old shot multiple times in Edgehill community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the Edgehill community Monday afternoon.

Metro Police told WSMV4 that a juvenile was in critical condition after being shot in the 1400 block of Horton Avenue in Edgehill. Investigators said that the teen might have been gambling before being shot by the yet-to-be-identified suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: MNPD say a juvenile was shot here on Horton Ave. this afternoon.



They are in critical condition and at a nearby hospital at this time. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/mDPBOvRqhv — Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) September 26, 2022

