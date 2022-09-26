17-year-old shot multiple times in Edgehill community


Police are investigating(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the Edgehill community Monday afternoon.

Metro Police told WSMV4 that a juvenile was in critical condition after being shot in the 1400 block of Horton Avenue in Edgehill. Investigators said that the teen might have been gambling before being shot by the yet-to-be-identified suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story.

