TWRA: Record-breaking catfish caught in Stewart Co.
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday around 12:30 p.m. Micka Buckhart could break a new Tennessee record.
Buckhart went down to the Cumberland River in Stewart County with skipjack and a 30-pound test line.
There he caught a 118-pound 7-ounce blue catfish. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said this will be a new record pending verification and certification.
The TWRA said the official measurements were the following:
- 118 pounds 7 ounces
- 54 inches long
- 41-inch girth
Buckhart released the fish back into the Cumberland River.
