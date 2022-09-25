TWRA: Man could break record catching 118-pound catfish


By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday around 12:30 p.m. Micka Buckhart could break a new Tennessee record.

Buckhart went down to the Cumberland River in Stewart County with skipjack and a 30-pound test line.

There he caught a 118-pound 7-ounce blue catfish. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said this will be a new record pending verification and certification.

The TWRA said the official measurements were the following:

  • 118 pounds 7 ounces
  • 54 inches long
  • 41-inch girth

Buckhart released the fish back into the Cumberland River.

