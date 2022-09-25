Three arrested in connection to shooting at apartment in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Early Saturday morning, the Hendersonville Police Department responded to the Marina Point Apartments following a shooting incident.

A party was happening and groups of people from other parties were showing up. As a result, a person was shot from one of the cars leaving.

A Snapchat video of the shooting was spread amongst the groups.

Hendersonville detectives found the car and the suspects a short time later.

18-year-olds Noah Potash and Curtis Fletcher Jr., along with 19-year-old Danny Vu were taken into custody.

Each was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of stolen property. They were taken to the Sumner County Jail.

Police are looking for more information regarding the incident and ask that anyone that has information, contact the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app.

