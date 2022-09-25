Shooting at apartment complex in Murfreesboro leaves one man injured

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The shooting happened in the Hawthorne South Apartments parking lot on Indian Park Drive around 3:15 p.m.

According to officials, a man with a gun came up to a Honda Civic and the man inside the car shot the man multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Two nearby apartments were hit by bullets during the shooting, but no one else was injured.

Investigators with MPD are working to find a reason for the shooting and believe the incident was isolated and that the men knew each other.

Officials say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Detectives would like to talk to the civic driver and a teenager who was in the parking lot during the shooting to get their versions of what happened. The two are asked to contact Lieutenant James Abbott at 629-201-5523.

The shooting remains under investigation.

