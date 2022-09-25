Putnam Co. man dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Smith Co.

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Smith County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Timothy Burton, 61, of Silver Point, Tennessee, died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer around 4 p.m.

The tractor-trailer, driven by Geronimo Borrell, 56, of Hialeah, Florida, was parked on the shoulder near mile marker 261 east of the Gordonsville-Carthage area due to vehicle malfunction. Burton was traveling east in a Ford F150 truck when he left the right lane onto the right shoulder and struck the back of the tractor-trailer.

The Smith County Rescue Squad reported the truck driver had just set out safety markers when the accident occurred.

At approximately 4:02 PM Saturday afternoon Smith Co Rescue along with EMS, New Middleton Fire & Law Enforcement were... Posted by SMITH COUNTY RESCUE SQUAD on Sunday, September 25, 2022

