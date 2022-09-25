Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000


POWERBALL
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday.

The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K located at 2001 Belmont Blvd.

The second winning ticket was sold at General Food Mart, 4990 Navy Rd., in Millington.

