First Alert Forecast: Some morning rain with cooler air to follow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another warm day with some morning rain showers, then cooler Fall air takes over for next week.

Some of us will see some early morning showers and storms as a cold front begins to move through the Midstate. The heaviest rain will mainly stay south of I-40, but Nashville and some of our western counties are all fair game for a few showers. We look to dry out by the late morning/early afternoon with temperatures warming into the 80s. Cooler air takes over for overnight lows that fall into the low to mid 50s by Monday morning.

Monday onward looks fantastic! Lots of sunshine each day and temperatures staying below average. Expect every day this work week to feature highs in the 70s, lots of sunshine, and refreshing low temperatures in the 40s.

Our next chance of rain comes next weekend-- overnight Friday into Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.