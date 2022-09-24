Touchdown Friday Night: Week 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Six of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the final scores:
Beech High School won against Summit with a score of 22-7.
Greenbrier High School defeated Hillwood with a score of 47-2.
Pearl-Cohn crushed Tullahoma with a final score of 45-0.
Hillsboro lost to Brentwood with a final score of 42-7.
Bowling Green won against Father Ryan in a close game that ended with a score of 46-45.
Upperman won against Watertown with a final score of 48-7.
Cane Ridge won against CPA with a final score of 31-28.
McGavock won against Franklin with a score of 35-14.
FRA defeated St. George’s with a final score of 42-14.
Silverdale Baptist won against DCA with a score of 37-7.
