Touchdown Friday Night: Week 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Six of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night.

Here’s a breakdown of the final scores:

Beech High School won against Summit with a score of 22-7.

Beech wins its fourth straight game at home over Summit.

Greenbrier High School defeated Hillwood with a score of 47-2.

Pearl-Cohn crushed Tullahoma with a final score of 45-0.

Hillsboro lost to Brentwood with a final score of 42-7.

Bowling Green won against Father Ryan in a close game that ended with a score of 46-45.

Upperman won against Watertown with a final score of 48-7.

Cane Ridge won against CPA with a final score of 31-28.

McGavock won against Franklin with a score of 35-14.

FRA defeated St. George’s with a final score of 42-14.

Silverdale Baptist won against DCA with a score of 37-7.

