Three people arrested for ‘Felony Lane Gang-style’ car burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police received several complaints about Felony Lane Gang-style vehicle burglaries.

Hendersonville Police said surveillance video from Burn Fitness Bootcamp captured a male subject in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.

With the help of License Plate Readers, detectives identified the vehicle committing the burglaries. Additionally, investigators connected the burglaries to a check cashing scheme in Goodlettsville, Tenn., involving a stolen check in a burglary in Knoxville, Tenn.

Detectives and the Nashville International Airport Police located two suspects, Laura Powers, 61, and Tavara Harris, 33, as they attempted to swap out the Mitsubishi Outlander for a new vehicle.

Another car driven by the group, a black Nissan Rogue, was located a little later at a hotel on Elm Hill Pike occupied by 28-year-old Tevis Robinson. Police confirmed that Robinson had been the subject seen in surveillance video burglarizing the vehicles in Hendersonville.

The following are the charges the three suspects received upon their arrests:

- Laura Powers and Tavara Harris were charged with five counts of Criminal Responsibility for Burglary, four counts of Criminal Responsibility for Theft under $1,000, Criminal Responsibility for Theft over $1,000, and five counts of Criminal Responsibility for Vandalism. Harris is also charged with Identity Theft. Powers and Harris were taken to Davidson County Jail on charges by the Goodlettsville Police Department. Harris also had active warrants out of Florida for similar incidents.

- Tevis Robinson was charged with five counts of Burglary, four counts of Theft under $1,000, Theft over $1,000, five counts of Vandalism, and Criminal Responsibility for Identity Theft. Robinson was transported to Sumner County Jail and is awaiting a hearing in Sumner County General Sessions.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.