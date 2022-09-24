PAWS waives adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’ event


MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - BISSELL Pet Foundation announced Friday that they would waive adoption fees from Oct. 1 to 8 as a part of the “Empty the Shelters” campaign. Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Service joined over 280 other animal shelters participating in this event.

This is not the first time the organization participated in this initiative. Last year during Empty the Shelters, PAWS had over 60 adoptions in the three-week event.

“It has been a challenging year for our nation’s animal shelters. The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our fall’ Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the county. To encourage more families to choose adoption, nearly 118,000 pets have found loving homes since 2016.

For more information about the event, click here.

