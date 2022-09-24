Metro Police: East Tennessee man arrested after breaking into Nashville business


*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department after breaking into a Nashville business.

On Friday night, 67-year-old Randall Malenich was arrested minutes after he broke into a Ewing Drive business, according to police.

Malenich was registered with the MNPD as a parolee in August, according to officials.

His bond was set for $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A photo of the inclusive park in Brentwood
Brentwood community celebrates grand opening of first inclusive playground
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Suspect in custody in officer-involved shooting investigation
American Football
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 6
Motorcycle accident
Lawrence County man dies in motorcycle accident, struck by a buzzard