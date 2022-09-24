Metro Police: East Tennessee man arrested after breaking into Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department after breaking into a Nashville business.

On Friday night, 67-year-old Randall Malenich was arrested minutes after he broke into a Ewing Drive business, according to police.

Malenich was registered with the MNPD as a parolee in August, according to officials.

His bond was set for $10,000.

Precision policing efforts by Violent Crimes Div detectives led to Fri night's arrest of parolee & convicted East TN burglar Randall Malenich, 67, minutes after a break-in to a Ewing Dr business. Malenich registered with the MNPD as a parolee just last month. Bond set at 10k. pic.twitter.com/GKcEEgqk4n — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.