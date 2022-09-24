Metro Police: East Tennessee man arrested after breaking into Nashville business
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department after breaking into a Nashville business.
On Friday night, 67-year-old Randall Malenich was arrested minutes after he broke into a Ewing Drive business, according to police.
Malenich was registered with the MNPD as a parolee in August, according to officials.
His bond was set for $10,000.
