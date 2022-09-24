Lawrence County man dies in motorcycle accident, struck by a buzzard

Generic photo of motorcycle accident with police car in background.
Motorcycle accident(Marresa Burke)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Karl Tillar, 41, of Lawrenceburg, died in a single motorcycle accident that happened at approximately 3 p.m. this Thursday.

According to a preliminary report by Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tillar was traveling northbound on Red Hill Center Road when he was struck in the head by a buzzard. Tillar lost control of the motorcycle and traveled off the right side of the road.

He struck a fence and several trees before coming to a final rest in a field about 800 feet from the initial impact with the bird.

Tillar died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

