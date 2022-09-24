First Alert Forecast: Some rain showers possible this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will warm up a little this weekend, along with a few showers, but the fall weather is coming back next week.

We’ll see a few spotty showers across the Midstate this morning, but drying this afternoon under a partly sunny sky. It will be warmer today with highs in the mid 80s.

More widespread rain and a few isolated thunderstorms move in later tonight into the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Rain will most likely move in from the west and track southeast, so areas south of I-40 have the best chance of seeing rain tonight into tomorrow morning. This is thanks to a cold front that will pass through and bring us some cooler, drier air for next week.

The rain should clear out early Sunday, leaving behind a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. It will still be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. That cooler air takes over late Sunday as lows drop to the mid 50s.

Monday onward looks fantastic. All week long, temperatures will fluctuate in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Lows will feel very crisp and fall-like in the 40s each morning.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.