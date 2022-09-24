First Alert Forecast: Rain & Storms Arrive Overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temps stay warm through Sunday with more showers, but fall weather returns next week.

It’s been a decent day across middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky despite a round of showers that moved through this morning. Overnight, more rain and even some storms are in the forecast. Showers will form along a cold front approaching from the west and will track southeast. Some of these showers linger into tomorrow morning. Skies will then turn partly cloudy through the afternoon and we should dry out for the rest of the day.

Highs for Sunday should make it back into the low and middle 80s before another cool down comes for the next work week.

High pressure takes back control of the forecast Monday and that should last for several days. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for the next week giving us that nice fall-feel. Uncertainty in the track of a tropical storm that could impact the Southeastern U.S. by the end of the next work week leaves some uncertainty for the end of the week and next weekend forecast. We’ll keep you updated.

