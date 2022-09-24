Family remembers man killed in hit-and-run crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are looking for a white SUV they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week in Antioch.

Alex Chadwick, 37, died on Sunday after being struck crossing Bell Road last week.

Chadwick’s family is mourning the loss of their loved one.

“Everything, just, just the phone calls, is the biggest thing,” Joshua Riddlespur, Chadwick’s older cousin said.

Riddlespur is more like a brother to Chadwick. They grew up together in Cedar Bluff, Alabama.

“Just to come over here, hang out, watch college football with us on the weekends, and just like, my best friend, my brother, my cousin,” Riddlespur said.

Riddlespur said he always looked up to Chadwick. You can see it in a photo of them as children.

“Everyone in our family knows that as far as family goes, I was the closest thing that he has had,” Riddlespur said.

Chadwick joined Riddlespur in Nashville in 2019, working together ever since in construction.

Last Wednesday, Riddlespur said Chadwick was staying at a hotel in Antioch. He and a close friend crossed the street on Bell Road around 9:40 p.m. to go to the gas station.

“As far as I know, one minute there was no cars, and then Jay said to Alex, you’re about to get hit, and as soon as he got that out of his mouth, the car hit him,” Riddlespur said.

Metro Police are looking for the driver of a white SUV with front-end damage that they said struck Chadwick.

Police said the driver stopped the car briefly before taking off.

“God says we all have a certain time to go, but a time like this, you ask him, this is what you had intentions for him? This was his way to go?” Riddlespur said.

Riddlespur said his cousin leaves behind three sons and many others who love him dearly.

“There will be a day I will get to see him again,” he said. “It’s just not going to be today.”

Anyone with information on the hit and run driver or car should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

