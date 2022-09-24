East Ridge High School students walk out in solidarity over Tauris Smith arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of students walked out of class early Friday morning, just one day after the complete body camera footage from Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Tyler McRae’s arrest of 18-year-old Tauris Smith was released.

“What we saw today was a peaceful expression of student voices about an incident that happened at their school this week,” said Hamilton County Schools Communications Officer Steve Doremus.

Students came out of the buildings right as the day started, gathering in areas like the football field, track, and outside of the gym where Sledge was arrested.

“We are pleased with the peaceful demonstration we saw this morning about the students being heard on an issue that did, in fact, affect them and their school,” said Doremus.

The protest lasted about an hour and a half, with speeches and chants throughout the morning.

“We’ve heard from voices throughout the community and will continue to do so,” said Doremus.

WCRB asked officials about where Sledge was as well as the employment status of Deputy Tyler McRae, but no response was given.

