Car crashes into Love’s Travel Shop, second accident at this location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at the Love’s Travel Shop on Epps Mill Road off I-24 have confirmed that a car has crashed into the gas station.

This is the same gas station that was struck by a vehicle a few weeks ago.

Tennessee Highway Patrol has not sent out any information regarding the accident.

This is the second accident at this location in a span of a few weeks. (video courtesy of Matthew Rachford.)

WSMV will update the story as more information comes in.

