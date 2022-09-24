Car crashes into Love’s Travel Shop, second accident at this location
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at the Love’s Travel Shop on Epps Mill Road off I-24 have confirmed that a car has crashed into the gas station.
This is the same gas station that was struck by a vehicle a few weeks ago.
Tennessee Highway Patrol has not sent out any information regarding the accident.
WSMV will update the story as more information comes in.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.