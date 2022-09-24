Brentwood community celebrates grand opening of first inclusive playground

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, kids of all ages, sizes and abilities ran inside to play the new Miles Together Inclusive Playground at Granny White Park in Brentwood.

After more than two years of planning, dreaming, fundraising and constructing, the community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Brentwood’s first inclusive playground.

The city partnered with the Rotary Clubs of Brentwood and The Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation to raise nearly $1.7 million for the park which also included the expansion of the adjacent parking lot.

“This is a huge day for Brentwood and the entire community of children and parents that will use this park for years to come,” said Rhea Little, Mayor of Brentwood. “This is the best example of true teamwork between the city and the community when they work together toward a common goal.”

Sarah Johnson, the Chairperson for the Miles Together Playground Fundraising Committee and a member of the Brentwood Noon Rotary Club, said they wanted to give back to the community meaningfully.

“We wanted a large project that aligns with the mission of the Rotary, and we knew this was it,” said Johnson.

The park was named after Miles Peck, who lives in Brentwood and has Down syndrome. Kara Peck, the mother of Miles, knew this was a project they wanted to get behind. In total, the family’s foundation donated $350,000 for the park name in honor of Miles.

“The Miles for Miles Foundation is thrilled to be included in the inclusive playground at Granny White Park. We are so proud our community recognized the need for upgraded play space for all children and families regardless of ability,” said Kara.

Kara said it was essential to have an opportunity for inclusivity when you have a child with special needs.

“We felt the name, Miles Together reflected this and we are so excited for the fun and joy this playground will offer our entire community,” said Kara.

Other children like Maddox Goodgine, Hank Hardwick and Cooper Colvin will also be apart of the playground. Maddox passed away at the age of five in 2019, but her mother was instrumental in the fundraising process.

Known as a “playground pal,” Maddox’s mother, Leigh Goodgine said this playground will honor her daughter’s memory as other children are able to play in a space Maddox only dreamed of in her short life.

The 18,500 square foot playground includes a 3.5″ thick Vitriturf surface for safety and approximately 3,550 square feet of synthetic grass. Playground equipment at the new site includes the following:

Inclusive Rail Rider

Team Swing

Kid Builder Arch Swing with various belt, inclusive, tot and generation seats

Kid Builder ramp to Together Glider

Freestanding 96″ tall Double Wide Slide

Hammock

Harry the Hippo

Calvin the Caterpillar

Frog Sculpture

Dragon Head Sculpture

Team Totter

Unlimited Play Turnabout Spinner

Jackhammers

Quiet Grove Structure

NuEdge Crawl Log

Tire Climb

Concerto Vibes to include Small, medium, and large cabasas, chimes and conga drums

The Miles Together Inclusive Playground is located at Granny White Park at 610 Granny White Pike in Brentwood. The park is open from dusk to dawn seven days a week. To learn more about the playground, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.