USPS discusses possible relocation of Nashville Arcade Station Post Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The United States Postal Service announced Friday they are considering relocating its retail services from the Arcade Station to a new, yet-to-be-determined location.

USPS said if the post office, located at 16 Arcade Alley in Nashville, were relocated, it would be to a location that is as close as “reasonably possible” to the existing Post Office location.

The relocation project will consist of choosing a suitable substitute location, preparing the new location for use as a post office, and then transitioning retail services to the new location. USPS said there would be no changes to mail delivery, customers’ addresses, or Post Office Boxes due to the relocation.

Customers of the Arcade Post Office location have been notified about the potential relocation through a postcard in the mail.

USPS invited customers to send comments on the proposal to the following address. Comments must be sent no later than Oct. 23, 2022.

Attn: Nashville, TN Arcade Station Relocation

U.S. Postal Service

PO Box 27497

Greensboro, NC 27498-1103

After the 30-day comment period, the Postal Service will consider the comments received. Following that consideration, the Postal Service will decide to proceed with, modify, or cancel the proposal.

