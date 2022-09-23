TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands releases gospel album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New music is now available from Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands.

The musicians released their first full gospel album on Friday, named, “The Urban Hymnal.”

Expect to hear a blend of original music with some familiar sounds.

The album features music from gospel greats, like Fred Hammond, John P. Kee and Kierra Sheard.

The album was produced by gospel recording artist Sir the Baptist and Grammy award-winning producer, Dallas Austin.

The band would like to see their album win a Grammy.

“It would be such a monumental and game changing thing to happen for an hbcu band,” said Larry Jenkins, the assistant director of bands at TSU.

The band submitted the album for a Grammy in early September, competing in the best gospel roots album category.

No college band has ever won the music industry’s highest honor.

The band is currently gearing up for its big homecoming performance.

To listen to the full Urban Hymnal, click here.

