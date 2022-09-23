THP trooper shot during traffic stop on I-24 in Coffee Co.

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was shot on Thursday night following a traffic stop in Coffee County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), gunshots from the vehicle struck the trooper and he returned fire, hitting the suspect. Both remain hospitalized for their injuries. A source reports the trooper was struck in the shoulder.

TBI has taken over the investigation. The scene was cleared and I-24 was reopened early Friday morning.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

DEVELOPING: TBI special agents continue to investigate a shooting that occurred following a traffic stop on Interstate 24 in Coffee County last night, involving a subject and a THP trooper. Both were injured in the incident and hospitalized.



More details soon. pic.twitter.com/Ali5UP14P6 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.