Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents.

The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.

The substance in the envelopes may be harmless, authorities said, but residents are urged not to open the envelopes or touch the substance.

“We’d rather be safe than sorry,” the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

If you receive one of these envelopes, contact authorities immediately.

