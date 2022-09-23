Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News.

According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the complainant, Cynthia Hall, called from the Orlinda General Store and stated the subject was armed and had fired two shots out the window of a maroon four-door vehicle while trying to run her off the road.

Hall stated she was driving through the curves around South Lamont and heard a gunshot. She did not think much of it as she thought it was possibly just a hunter in the field to her left. As she continued driving she heard another shot, and then saw the maroon vehicle driving close to her rear bumper.

The vehicle got beside her rear driver’s door and was attempting to force her off the road, Hall said in the report. Hall stated when the vehicle pulled up beside her car she was able to see the driver and a large gun laying across his lap with the barrel end pointed out the driver’s window towards the fields and not in her direction.

Hall said the vehicle would slow down and get back behind her when vehicles came from the other direction. After oncoming vehicles passed, the vehicle would again pull up beside her and try to force her off the road. Hall stated she was able to make it to the four-way intersection in Orlinda where two other vehicles were sitting, and with that, the maroon car turned around and headed back towards Springfield.

Deputies later located the vehicle unoccupied and backed into a parking spot on 14th Avenue West in Springfield. On the ground beside the vehicle, an identification card with the name Randall Wilson was located.

A search warrant was applied for and granted by Judge Joel Perry for the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, Deputies found an ammunition box containing 13 rounds of .22, two loose .22 rounds, a spent .22 cartridge, and a platinum rewards card with Randall Wilson’s name on it. Under the hood of the vehicle Deputies found three 9mm spent cartridges, the report said.

A short time later a call came into dispatch in reference to a rifle on the side of the roadway on Richards Street. The weapon came back stolen.

Investigators were able to connect the rifle to the maroon vehicle. The rifle was taken as evidence and will be sent to TBI to be fingerprinted and analyzed along with the spent .22 cartridge.

The suspect is still at large.

