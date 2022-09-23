Pekka Rinne rejoins Predators as Special Alumni Advisor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators announced former goaltender Pekka Rinne will be returning to the team as a Special Alumni Advisor, according to a press release on Thursday.

“Since his retirement from playing, we’ve reminisced fondly about all the memories Pekka provided not only everyone in our organization but Predators fans worldwide, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him back in this capacity,” President of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the Nashville Predators David Polie said. “In addition to being such an impactful person in our community, we have no doubt that he will be a valuable resource for all the goaltenders in our system. Having his experience and presence will deeply benefit our entire organization both on and off the ice.”

In his role, Rinne will learn from and observe alongside Predators Goaltending Coach Ben Vanderklok and Goaltending Development Coach Dave Rook in their efforts with the team’s goalie prospects in Nashville, Milwaukee, and overseas.

Rinne will also participate in alumni activities throughout Nashville and the Middle Tennessee area and continue to serve as an ambassador and representative for the Nashville Predators Foundation.

