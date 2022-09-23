Nashville student who threatened shooting found with loaded gun, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old Pearl Cohn High School student was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on school property after threatening to fire it on school grounds the day before.

Metro Police said a School Resource Officer charged the 11th grader for carrying a .380 semi-automatic pistol on campus with six rounds. Authorities added that the student had an additional eight loose bullets.

Witnesses told police that the 16-year-old was heard Thursday after classes threatening to fire the gun during school. Acting on that information, the student was met Friday morning as he arrived at school by a Pearl-Cohn administrator and MNPD officer.

The administrator searched him and reported feeling what seemed to be a gun in a fanny pack located under his sweatshirt. The officer removed the fanny pack and found the pistol along with the loose bullets.

The teen was taken to juvenile detention and was charged with unlawful gun possession at school.

