‘Mutilating bodies of children’; Sen. Blackburn calls for FDA investigation into hormone blockers

Sen. Blackburn said that she was upset with the videos posted on social media of Vanderbilt and wants to understand how puberty blockers can cause harm to children.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn
Sen. Marsha Blackburn(U.S. Senate Photographic Studio; John Klemmer | U.S. Senate Photographic Studio,)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - United States Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called on the Food and Drug Administration to provide information about how the use of certain puberty blockers to treat minor children who experience gender dysphoria could allegedly cause harm.

Gov. Lee: Claims against Vanderbilt transgender health clinic ‘warrants a thorough investigation’

Sen. Blackburn sent a letter to the FDA after seeing videos posted by Matt Walsh, a columnist with the Daily Wire, of officials discussing transgender health care at Vanderbilt University. Walsh had previously said online that the clinic “chemically castrates minors,” and other claims hospital administrators are false.

ACLU-TN condemns calls for anti-trans legislation, investigation into transgender health care

Blackburn took to Twitter and said she was shocked by when was in the videos and called on the school to make better decisions and added that “there is nothing healthy about mutilating the bodies of minor children.”

“Using children for profit and political gain is deeply disturbing. Experts agree that there have not been enough clinical trials conducted to prove the safety and effectiveness of using these drugs on kids,” said Sen. Blackburn. “These drugs have not been approved for treating children experiencing gender dysphoria, but the left insists on experimenting on these children anyway.”

Gov. Lee also said he plans to introduce legislation limiting transgender Tennesseans’ access to health care in response to Walsh’s post and that he would investigate Vanderbilt’s medical practices.

In her letter to the FDA, Blackburn asked the following questions:

1. What clinical trials or other studies have been conducted, including in other countries, to evaluate the safety and long-term effects of administering GnRH agonists in connection with diagnoses of gender dysphoria or the provision of transgender care?

2. How many reports of adverse effects associated with administering GnRH agonists to adolescent patients has the FDA received?

3. Will the FDA commit to conducting pharmacoepidemiologic studies using electronic health data to assess the long-term effects on pediatric patients who were administered GnRH agonists in connection with diagnoses of gender dysphoria or the provision of transgender care? If not, why not?

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

