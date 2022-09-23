Murfreesboro Mayor honors officer whose act of kindness gained national attention

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro Police officer was honored Thursday night after he assisted an elderly woman who was walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker on her way to her haircut.

For MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister, it was a routine day until he noticed something out of the ordinary on the highway.

“I was driving down Old Fort Parkway and noticed what appeared to be a senior citizen walking down the highway with her walker,” Officer Hofmeister. He then stopped to check on the woman, who he later learned was 84-year-old Elizabeth Goode.

Goode told Officer Hofmeister she had taken a bus from Nashville and was trying to make it to her hair appointment at the Paul Mitchell Hair School a mile up the road. He then offered to give her a lift, and the two chatted.

Unknown to Officer Hofmeister, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views and airing nationwide.

Mayor Shane McFarland recognized Officer Hofmeister before the Sept. 22 regular City Council meeting.

Officer Hofmeister began his employment with MPD on April 4, 2016.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” They are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The STARS award aims to recognize and reward those employees who go above and beyond their regular job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

“We are proud of Officer Hofmeister and the contributions he makes to our community on a daily basis,” said Chief Michael Bowen. “He is truly an asset to our agency and the law enforcement profession.”

