Multi-vehicle wreck in Clarksville shuts down southbound lanes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is working on a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. and involves four vehicles. The southbound lanes of Trenton Road at Tiny Town Road are currently shut down and CPD is asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.

The status of those injured is not available at this time and information will be updated when available.

