Multi-vehicle wreck in Clarksville shuts down southbound lanes

The wreck has shut down southbound lanes.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is working on a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. and involves four vehicles. The southbound lanes of Trenton Road at Tiny Town Road are currently shut down and CPD is asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.

The status of those injured is not available at this time and information will be updated when available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

wsmv children's memory garden
Metro Parks to open redesigned Garden
WSMV head-on crash
Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash
WSMV white SUV
White SUV sought in deadly hit-and-run
wsmv four car wreck
Four car wreck in Clarksville
Redesigned Children's Memory Garden to open in October
Metro Parks to open redesigned Children’s Memory Garden