MTSU offers emergency safety training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With an increase in active shooter events across the U.S., more people are answering the call for more emergency training.

“I think talking about it and bringing that awareness is just the first step in helping everybody feel safe,” MTSU Police Sgt. Jason Hurley said.

MTSU Police are offering active shooter preparedness training for all departments this fall.

“A lot of it is opening communication with them so as we are going through the presentation, they are developing questions or concerns so we are able to listen to them,” Hurley said.

So far about 300 campus community members have already joined in.

Hurley said it’s also a way to build trust with faculty and staff.

“The push comes from a part of our mission statement where we want to actually provide a safe and secure campus environment and one of the ways we want to do that is so they can feel safe and all of our community can feel safe with us,” Hurley said.

The police department is offering training presentations on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Interested departments can email MTSU Police Capt. Jeff Martinez at Jeff.Martinez@mtsu.edu.

