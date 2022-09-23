Metro Police looking for suspect in failed bank robbery
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Regions Bank in Nashville Friday morning.
Police said the man entered the bank, 2250 Murfreesboro Pike, and passed a note to the clerk, demanding money.
The clerk said the drawer was locked and he left, police said. The Metro Nashville Police Department and the FBI are investigating.
If you know this man, contact police.
