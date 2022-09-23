Metro Police looking for suspect in failed bank robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Regions Bank in Nashville Friday morning.

Police said the man entered the bank, 2250 Murfreesboro Pike, and passed a note to the clerk, demanding money.

The clerk said the drawer was locked and he left, police said. The Metro Nashville Police Department and the FBI are investigating.

If you know this man, contact police.

This man attempted to rob Regions Bank at 2250 Murfreesboro Pk this morning. The man, wearing an orange shirt, bucket hat and mask, passed a note to the teller demanding money. The clerk said the drawer was locked & he left. MNPD & FBI investigating. Know him? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/8TuVAIx4GW — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.