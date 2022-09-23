Metro Parks to open redesigned Children’s Memory Garden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks Nashville announced in a tweet on Wednesday that they will be opening the Children’s Memory Garden in October.

The Garden honors 248 Nashville children and teens who lost their lives to violence.

According to its website, the Garden was formally dedicated in 1996 and 35 children were remembered there. Several local organizations volunteered to maintain it in its early years and as the Garden matured, Metro Parks assumed complete maintenance.

By 2019, the number of children remembered in the Garden had risen to 234. The number now stands at 248.

Currently, the Garden is not handicap-accessible and its low-lying area allows for water ponding during heavy rain, causing damage and limiting access.

The Garden was redesigned to make it accessible to all. (Centennial Park Conservancy)

As part of the Centennial Park Revitalization, the Garden was redesigned by Nelson Byrd Woltz to make it accessible to all. The Children’s Memory Garden is a project of Metro Parks and Centennial Park Conservancy in partnership with the Children’s Memory Garden Committee. The Garden is being built by Dowdle Construction and broke ground in November 2021.

The redesigned Garden will open this October.

Visit the Children’s Memory Garden website to learn more about the children and teens honored in the Garden.

