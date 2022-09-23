Mayor visits Maplewood automotive training center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper visited Maplewood High School’s automotive training center on Thursday.

It’s training students to become future automotive technicians.

The program was started by Bridgestone and Metro Public Schools in 2015. Since then more than 130 students have graduated and are working in the Nashville area.

“There’s a shortage of technicians in the industry well before the pandemic started,” Marko Ibrahim, President of Bridgestone Retail Operations, said. “Technical schools graduate about 36,000-37,000 technicians per year, but about 76,000 exit mainly due to retirement.”

“The car industry is not going anywhere, and if you say it is, it makes me wonder are they going to start hovering? And now, we’ll just learn to work on those as well,” Twjauna “TJ” Williams, an instructor at the Maplewood Automotive Training Center, said.

Williams said she’s had students go on to become auto technicians and later managing their own stores.

