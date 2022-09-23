Man makes threats toward East Nashville preschool for second time, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for the second time this year after making threats to an East Nashville school.

Metro Police arrested Stephen Robertson, 31, for making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school located on Lischey Avenue in East Nashville.

Authorities said a concerned citizen contacted Police after they saw social media posts by Robertson referencing bombing the school and other acts of violence. Robertson told Police he made the posts.

In May 2022, Robertson threatened the same school by calling in a bomb threat. Police traced the phone number and found it was linked to Robertson.

Robertson is charged with threatening mass violence against a school, reporting a false emergency, and being a fugitive from justice out of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. In addition, he was wanted for failure to appear on evidence destruction charges.

Robertson is being held in lieu of a $135,000 bond.

