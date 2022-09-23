Large crowd attends Taste of Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 20th annual Taste of Hendersonville festival was held Thursday night.

It’s one of Sumner County’s biggest foodie events of the year.

It showed off all the local restaurants, caterers and businesses with live music, a kids zone, featuring princesses to meet, balloon animals and lots of happy neighbors.

“There’s a ton of people here. It’s really crazy. I know in years past, we’re visited and worked it, and I think tonight is one of the best turnouts,” said one festival goer.

WSMV4 anchor Holly Thompson served as one of the judges at the festival.

