Large crowd attends Taste of Hendersonville


The Taste of Hendersonville celebrated it's 20th edition with overflowing crowds at the annual event.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 20th annual Taste of Hendersonville festival was held Thursday night.

It’s one of Sumner County’s biggest foodie events of the year.

It showed off all the local restaurants, caterers and businesses with live music, a kids zone, featuring princesses to meet, balloon animals and lots of happy neighbors.

“There’s a ton of people here. It’s really crazy. I know in years past, we’re visited and worked it, and I think tonight is one of the best turnouts,” said one festival goer.

WSMV4 anchor Holly Thompson served as one of the judges at the festival.

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
Kitten badly burned
Nashville Mayor John Cooper visited Maplewood High's automotive training center on Thursday.
