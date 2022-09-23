First Alert Forecast: Beautiful end to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll see beautiful fall-like weather today to close out the week.

After a cool start this morning, after highs will be in the upper 70s today under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows fall to the upper 50s.

Temperatures will regulate out to be more average for this time of the year for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower is possible, but most of the Midstate stays dry all day.

Sunday will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 80s with some scattered showers during the morning and early afternoon.

Rain clears out as we head into the new work week. Monday through Thursday look to be pleasant with lots of sunshine each day. Highs will fluctuate in the low to mid 70s each day with lows cooling off to the upper 40s.

