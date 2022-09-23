Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Missing man reported in Ky. and Tenn.
Missing man reported in Ky. and Tenn.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.

Harding is a 53-years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray shorts. Officials say Harding was last known to be in the Bowling Green and Cumberland County area.

The picture of Harding’s truck below with a timestamp at around 4:30 p.m. which is apparently about five minutes before Harding was ever seen, a friend says.

Anyone with information should call 931-243-3266.

Missing man's car
Missing man's car(Preston Cleary)

If anyone has any information about this individual please contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 931-243-3266.

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 22, 2022

