Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
Harding is a 53-years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray shorts. Officials say Harding was last known to be in the Bowling Green and Cumberland County area.
The picture of Harding’s truck below with a timestamp at around 4:30 p.m. which is apparently about five minutes before Harding was ever seen, a friend says.
Anyone with information should call 931-243-3266.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.