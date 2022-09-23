Endangered child alert issued for 16-year-old

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 16-year-old who went missing on Wednesday.

TBI and the Clarksville Police Department are looking for 16-year-old Jadin Hale. His parents said he was last seen at his residence on Creekside Drive. According to authorities, Jadin has lived at this residence since April 2022, and his foster parent stated that Jadin took all of his clothes with him but does not know where he went.

CPD said Jadin has a girlfriend in Sparta, but local authorities have spoken to her, and she has not heard from him. Jadin does have some medical history and did not take his medication with him.

Jadin is five feet two inches tall and weighs 130 pounds tall. There is no clothing description at this time.

Anyone with information on Jadin’s whereabouts can contact CPD at 931-648-0656 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Jadin has been missing since Thursday.



If you know where Jadin Hale may be, please call Clarksville PD at 931-648-0656, or TBI at 1-800-TBI- FIND. pic.twitter.com/IQ2hN2PqeY — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 23, 2022

