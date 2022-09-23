Deadly crash closes I-40 in Wilson Co.

THP is investigating a crash involvinig multiple vehicles on the interstate outside Lebanon.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly interstate crash early Friday morning in outside in Wilson County.

According to THP, multiple vehicles crashed on I-40 East between Hwy 231/Murfreesboro Road and Hwy 70/Spart Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

THP confirmed one person died in the crash and the eastbound lanes of I-40 were closed for nearly four hours while detectives investigated the incident. TDOT reported the person killed in this crash was riding a bicycle.

I-40 East reopened to traffic around 7:15 a.m.

I-40 Eas was closed all morning for a deadly crash investigation on Friday.
I-40 Eas was closed all morning for a deadly crash investigation on Friday.(WSMV)

